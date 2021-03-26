Songs of Syria: The Syria Music Map Reconnects Millions Displaced by War

Many of these genres have been woven into the Syria Music Map, a new online platform that hopes to preserve this vivid musical mosaic for current and future generations of Syrians, particularly the millions displaced by conflict and forced to forge new lives abroad.

“The aim is to share with a wide audience the richness and diversity of the Syrian musical heritage,” says Basma El Husseiny, director of Action for Hope, which runs cultural development and relief programs for distressed and displaced communities. “Having this map as a resource will get this music out of the archives and make it something that is living and breathing.” (See a related article, “Nonprofit Groups Shift Tactics to Help the Arts Survive the Coronavirus.”)

An Artistic Endeavor, Not a Political One

It has taken over a year to put together the Syria Music Map, with El Husseiny and the Action for Hope team working alongside a team of researchers, musicians and performers on the project, which is backed by the U.K. Cultural Protection Fund, administered by the British Council.

It’s a work-in-progress, with plans to add more songs and instrumental pieces that represent the full scale of musical styles across Syria, but listeners are already tuning in to find their favorite tracks, many of which aren’t represented elsewhere online.

“The reception has been amazing, it exceeded all of our expectations,” El Husseiny says, citing more than 20,000 visitors to the site since its launch on March 12.

While the majority of visitors so far are in Syria, a significant number are accessing the map from Europe and the United States, fulfilling the team’s hope that it will help Syrians connect with their culture at a time when the country has been torn apart by war. (See two related articles, “An Eye on the Cultural Landscape of Syria” and “Artist Collects Stories From the Hearts of Syrians.”)

“After all that happened in Syria over the past 10 years, I think Syrians are at risk of losing their perspective of what is beautiful in this country,” El Husseiny says, emphasizing that this is an artistic endeavor rather than a political project.